Summer of success at Doncaster’s Lakeside Village raises money for charity

Lakeside Village is celebrating a successful summer of activities and entertainment topped off with a kind-hearted donation to a national charity.

Over the last seven weeks, loyal customers and staff at Doncaster’s leading shopping outlet have taken part in a range of family fun events and at the same time donated over £760 for the Cleft Lip and Palate Association (CLAPA).

Following a Copacabana Carnival in July which kick-started the summer season, Lakeside Village saw free seaside and summer-themed activities taking place every weekend, with attractions such as crazy golf adventures, face painting, balloon modelling, Lakeside Beach, donkey rides, Punch and Judy shows, craft workshops and musical performances.

Cheryl Sadler, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We have had an incredible summer of family fun here at Lakeside Village and would like to thank every single one of our customers for their support and generosity.

“By taking part in our season of events and donating to our chosen charity, our customers have managed to raise £766 for CLAPA which is a fantastic amount and will go a long way to helping all those with or affected by cleft lip and/or palate in the UK.

“Reaching our 20th anniversary this summer has been a major milestone for us and we are really looking forward to continue to grow and develop the centre with the support of our fantastic customers.”

For further information about events taking place at Lakeside Village, visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk

