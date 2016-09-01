Submit your personal messages for the Daffodil Bus

To help raise £1,000 for Marie Curie people are being asked to submit personal messages to be printed on a double decker bus.

The Daffodil Bus will be in Gainsborough until September 17, and messages have alreadt been printed on the side of the bus but there is space for more.

The messages pay respect to loved ones that have been lost to terminal illnesses, many of which were submitted by residents of Gainsborough.

Messages include touching declarations such as: ‘Algy Wardle A Special Dad and Grandpa, always there to guide and watch over us. Love forever and always Fiona, Neil, Laura and Liam xxxx’ and ‘Peter Young 18/2/34 - 26/7/15 loved and missed every day by all the family in Gainsborough.’

Marie Curie provides care and support for people living with terminal illness and their families.

Michelle Hargreaves, Managing Director for Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “We are delighted that we are able to show our support for such an important cause, this is all about paying respects to family members and friends and hopefully making people think, when they see the bus, what they can do to help.

“Not only has it raised money for an incredible charity, it raises awareness of the vital work that Marie Curie does for people across our region – providing care and support to people affected by terminal illness.”

Gary Burr, Community Fundraiser at Marie Curie, said: “We are really pleased that Stagecoach is supporting Marie Curie. The bus looks fantastic and we are pleased with the donations so far.

“We would love more people to support the Daffodil appeal during the spring and summer.

“The Daffodil Bus is a really thoughtful way for people to honour their loved ones and I hope the community will take comfort in this and remember its friends and family with fond memories.”

People can make a donation and write a tribute by filling in an online form at www.stagecoachbus.com/daffodil. A minimum donation of £5 is being asked for, with all proceeds going to the charity’s Great Daffodil Appeal. People will have the option of adding their own name and location to the daffodil.