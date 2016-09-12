Still time to run to fight cancer, in memory of Isle’s Anna Verrico

Entries are still being taken for the Anna Verrico Isle of Axholme Epworth Half Marathon, that takes place on September 25.

The 13.1 miles run, with fun run, is dedicated to Anna Verrico who lost her courageous battle with cancer in 2013.

Proceeds go to charity Team Verrico, for its invaluable work in financing cancer research and helping families affected by cancer

diagnoses.

Runners of all abilities and ages from 17 upwards can enter the half marathon, that sets off from Epworth Market Place at 10am.

Participants must raise a minimum £25 to sign up, and will be provided with a personalised pink tee-shirt and a jelly beans stop at mile seven.

Entries must be in by September 19. To sign up, visit the Run Britain website and search for Anna Verrico Half Marathon. Event organisation is by Metres to Miles, Epworth.