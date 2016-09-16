Sponsor a room and help a hospice patient such as Andrew

You can make a difference during Hospice Care Week by helping patients such as Andrew Smith, 46, who has a rare terminal illness that leaves him breathless and unable to complete basic daily tasks.

The hospice is launching a “Sponsor A Patient Room” campaign to enable patients such as Andrew, from Bottesford, to have a more comfortable, homely stay during their last moments at Lindsey Lodge Hospice in Scunthorpe.

Andrew, who has seven children, has a rare form of pneumonia that progressed to pulmonary fibrosis, and he’s gone from being a fit healthy engineer to being unable to work and at one point dropping under 8 stone.

After a holiday in August 2011 Andrew was admitted to hospital for a year after feeling lethargic and getting blotches on his face. He had to undergo three lung operations in the space of eight weeks to try and save his lungs.

“The care I receive at Lindsey Lodge is second-to-none,” said Andrew, who’s had the life-debilitating illness for 5 years.

“I’ve been in and out of the hospice for the past 5 months and it never ceases to amaze me how phenomenal this place, especially because it’s run mostly from funds donated by the public.”

The hospice on Burringham Road has to raise 79% of its funds to run the vital service that cares for 150 local people every week with end of life illnesses.

The money it receives is purely spent on patient care which is why patient rooms haven’t been refurbished for 15 years and the hospice, and Andrew, is urgently calling for business or individuals to help with their “Sponsor A Room” campaign during Hospice Care Week commencing 3rd October.

“It would be great if businesses could join forces to update patient rooms,” added Andrew.

“I think it would make a real difference to make it more modern and up-to-date.”

Julie Cole, facilities officer from Lindsey Lodge Hospice, is launching the campaign to revitalise eight patient rooms and it will cost £2,000 per room to refurbish them with durable, modern furniture, furnishings and decorating.

“We are looking for business or individuals to come forward and help improve our patients comfort and surroundings,” said Julie.

“Over the past 15 years the furnishings have had unavoidable wear and tear so we think it’s time to renew it all and refresh our look in Spring.

“No matter how small or large the donation it would be much appreciated and will be recognised on a thank you plaque in the room.”

If you are able to help please contact Julie from Lindsey Lodge Hospice on 01724 270835 or email Julie.cole4@nhs.net

Lindsey Lodge Hospice is also celebrating during Hospice Care Week (3rd to 9th October) with 15 events including; Public Open Evenings 5pm to 7.30pm Monday to Friday, Visits For Professionals 12pm to 1pm and 5pm to 7.30pm Monday to Friday and Afternoon Tea At The Dennis Nash Exhibition from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on Saturday at Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

For the full calendar visit www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk

