Shortlists revealed for Gainsborough Business Awards

Judges have announced their final shortlist for this year’s Gainsborough Business Awards, highlighting success in the local economy.

The expert panel have narrowed down the applications with the winners to be revealed at the Awards ceremony on Thursday, September 22.

Aleksandra Tusien, of event organisers Langleys Solicitors, said: “We are delighted to have received so many excellent entries from across all sectors and the judges have yet again had a difficult task of whittling down the entries in each category.

“We congratulate all those businesses and individuals who have been shortlisted as finalists and wish them every success on the night of the awards.”

Business of the Year nominees are Lincs Electrical Wholesalers Limited, packaging machinists AMP Rose Limited, mobile leisure marketing specialists Kal Group Ltd, and Nationwide Traffic Solutions Limited.

Andrew Johnson of Lincs Electrical is up for the individual Business Person of the Year prize, shortlisted with Richard Hill of SEO Traffic Lab, and Andy Parkin of Speed Screed Limited.

In the Best New Business section are Blyton Dental, Sage Beauty Ltd, and drumBEAT Marketing UK Ltd.

Lincs Electrical are quadruple nominees having also been shortlisted in the Best Customer Service category, and Andrew Johnson up for Apprentice of the Year.

Also shortlisted for customer service are makeup artist Jody Knight and Emmaloos Coffee House on Market Street.

Other apprentices to make the cut are Zara Elizabeth Burman of Lea Wood Cattery, Rachael Lukey of solicitors Andrew Jay & Co, and Tanisha Walker of Allsop Commercial Services.

There are two double nominees for Best Use of Innovation/Technology, as AMP Rose goes head-to-head with agriculture firm Woldgrain Storage.

Woldgrain are also shortlisted for Small Business of the Year, with SEO Traffic Lab and Uncle Henry’s Farm Shop.

Uncle Henry will also hope to take home Outstanding Contribution to the Community, if they can beat the Scotter Ward Palliative Care Unit at John Coupland Hospital.

The black tie awards event, hosted by BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Melvyn Prior at The White Heather, will include dinner and entertainment.

Last year’s event raised £600 for charity, and the organisers have chosen Scotter Ward to benefit in 2016.

As well as Langleys, the awards are sponsored by IF Creative, Wright Vigar, West Lindsey District Council, Gainsborough College and The White Heather.

For ticket details, visit www.gainsboroughbusinessawards.com or call 01522 508750.