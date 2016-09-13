See who has been in court this week

MOTORING

Scott Partridge, 25, of High Street, Gainsborough. Speeding. Fined £100, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Allan Watson, 43, of Lloyd Place, Hemswell Cliff. Driving without insurance. Fined £460, £46 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Richard Smith, 31, of Roman Wharf, Lincoln. Speeding. Fined £150, £20 victim surcharge, £150 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Steven Fields, 34, of Sausthorpe Street, Lincoln. Speeding. Fined £440, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Michelle Hempsall, 41, of Cosford Close, Lincoln. Driving without insurance. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endosed with six points.

THEFT

Carole Baker, 49, of Trent Street, Gainsborough. Stole eight jars of coffee. Discharged conditionally for six months and ordered to pay £43 compensation.

Tom Owen, 29, of Horsley Road, Gainsborough. Stole foodstuffs and stock. Pay £1,076 compensation and £85 costs.

Liam Bradshaw, 26, of no fixed abode. Stole a flat screen television. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

DAMAGE

Jim Smith, 28, of Brewster Road, Gainsborough. Damaged a window. Pay £150 compensation and £85 costs.

OTHER

Courtney Denman, 18, of Burton Street, Gainsborough. Horses were found straying at the side of the road. Pay £200 compensation and £310 costs.

Jason Hutchinson, 51, of Hill Crescent, Gainsborough. Using a fishing rod and line without a licence. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £15 victim surcharge and £75 costs.