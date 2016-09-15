Retford woman shoplifted gin for a party

A Retford woman who shoplifted two bottles of gin for a party was given a chance to stay out of trouble by a district judge.

Kathleen Watson, 48, of Springfield Road, admitted stealing the alcohol, worth £70, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Sanjay Jerath, prosecuting, said Watson bought beer from Wine Rack, on the Market Place, and left with the gin without paying for it on May 20.

She told police she went to a party with the drink, said Mr Jerath, adding that Watson was last before the courts for shoplifting on November 14, 2015.

Lauren Fisher, mitigating, said Watson had previously been a heroin addict and began taking crack cocaine.

But she had started a new relationship seven months ago, which was a positive influence on her, said Miss Fisher.

“She is looking after her mother, who has suffered a stroke, and says she is not using any illicit drugs.”

District Judge Tim Spruce gave Watson an 18 month conditional discharge and told her: “You are more than capable of staying out of trouble for long periods of time.

“If not you will be dealt with more severely for the thefts.”

She was ordered to pay £70 compensation, but no costs were awarded as she already owes the court £310.