READER LETTER: Put money into railway station

Within the last year or so, there has been talk about Gainsborough making a few changes to the town eg new Boyes, new Lidl, new hotel.

But the first thing that our money ought to be spent on is revamping Gainsborough Central railway station and getting trains to use the station on other days of the week as well as on Saturdays.

As it is now, people who come to Gainsborough by train are having to make another two mile journey to the town centre after alighting from their train at Lea Road Station and vice versa.

Why did Central Station cease to be a railway station in the first place?

Dick Appleyard

Lingfield Close, Saxilby