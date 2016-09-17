READER LETTER: Ex-pats - Please stop complaining

I’m fed up with reading about those who have retired into the sunshine complaining from their pool side loungers moaning about the

referendum result and its possible impact on their lifestyle.

Were we expected to live forever under the Brussels/Paris/Berlin yoke just so they are not inconvenienced by border controls when they come back each year to

England to top up on tea bags?

When they retired abroad in search of sunshine and the good life they forsook England without a second thought.

Grand - get on with it but don’t come back whinging if everything doesn’t turn out quite as you would have liked it.

Granville V Stone

Swanwick