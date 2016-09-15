Plans for new riverside townhouses in Gainsborough

New riverside townhouses are being built in Gainsborough.

Leonard Design Architects are planning to build 14 two to three storey home with three to four bedrooms and they will have an open plan living space that will lead out to a terrace that overlooks the River Trent.

John Morgan, director at Leonard Design Architects, said: “This is a very unique project as it is situated on a difficult brownfield site, however the constraints of the location also offer something unique as the houses will be right on the river.

“We wanted to make the most of these spectacular views so we raised the buildings up a level.

“With this project we also wanted to create a balance of internal/external living.

“We therefore used floor to ceiling glazing and windows that fold back, a feature that is unusual for the UK.”

The project is part of the wider regeneration plan for Gainsborough which follows an £18 million cash injection. It has also been identified as one of 20 areas outside of London that will receive support for accelerated housing growth from the Homes and Community Agency.

John added: “Our European experience being applied locally is at the forefront of all our designs and the Gainsborough project is no exception.

“With the current regeneration of the town underway, the proposed townhouses perfectly reflect the desire to attract more professional couples and families.”