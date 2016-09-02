PICS: Worksop Veteran’s Breakfast Club celebrate one year milestone

The Worksop Veteran’s breakfast club recently celebrated one year of bringing ex-service personnel together for ‘great food and good old-fashioned military banter’.

Many laughs were had and stories were shared as members were joined by chairman of Bassetlaw District Council, Councillor Jim Anderson, at the event at Yates on Bridge Place.

Worksop Veteran�"s Breakfast Club celebrates their 1st anniversay, Coun Jim Anderson chats to veterans at the club

Kev Ruane said: “The Breakfast Club gives veterans and serving servicemen and women the opportunity to get together on a regular basis.

“It is a great place to make new, like-minded friends who have had similar personal life experiences and exchange stories.

“The veteran’s Breakfast Club welcomes people from all of the Armed Forces and it’s members have a wide range of backgrounds, which makes it a great group to be part of.”

Michelle Smith said: “When I was moved here after leaving the RAF, I was alone in a strange town.

“This club has helped to form new friendships where we can all relate to similar experiences which others wouldn’t understand.

“I am no longer on my own now, and we are all there to look after each other.”

Ian Hollis said: “The band of brothers that I joined who are part of UK’s growing Breakfast Veterans Club, ours being Worksop.

“In my opinion the club’s members are an outstanding group of people true to their military traditions, who have a connection that could not be formed by any other group due to their military service, be it a week or 35 years.

“There’s a common friendship and knowledge that bonds us all together whether we’re from the Navy, Army or Airforce.

“I personally have found a great deal of friendship from club members, by locating local ex-Royal Engineer friends and others from the Corp plus other Arms and services.

“On a personal note, I will be forever grateful to the clubs support during my wife’s illness and their turnout at her funeral.

“Showing their respect to all veterans and families of members is something that really meant a lot to me and my family, and continues to do so during my grieving.”

Chief adminstrator of the Breakfast Club, Simon Tierney, encouraged new members to come along to upcoming meetings every Saturday at 10am at Colbeck House, on Gateford Road.

For more information call 07990874356 or email simonktierney@yahoo.co.uk