Pair taken to hospital after car and lorry crash near Dunham Toll Bridge

Two people were hospitalised after a crash involving a car and a lorry near Dunham Toll Bridge.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the incident at the A57 crossroads in Newton on Trent at about 5.45am on Friday.

Officers said two people were injured in the collision and taken to Lincoln County Hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road was temporarily closed but has now been reopened.

Witnesses or anyone with any information about the crash should call 101, quoting incident number 42 of September 16.