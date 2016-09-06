Nottinghamshire residents urged to help save lives of blood cancer patients

Blood cancer charity DKMS is urging people from Nottinghamshire to register as potential blood stem cell donors this month to help save the lives of blood cancer patients.

September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month and DKMS wants to highlight that many blood cancer patients needing a blood stem cell donation for their survival never find a perfectly matching donor.

DKMS says that the chances of finding a match could increase if more people registered as potential blood stem cell donors.

Caroline Portlock, head of donor recruitment at the charity, said “We are delighted that many people from Nottinghamshire have already registered to potentially help save a life .

“Every 20 minutes, someone in the UK is diagnosed with a blood cancer like leukaemia, lymphoma or myeloma.

“Registering as a potential blood stem cell donor only takes a few minutes but it could lead to you giving decades to someone else.”

To register as a donor, visit www.dkms.org.uk.