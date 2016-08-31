North Nottinghamshire College begins term on high note thanks to £1m revamp

North Nottinghamshire College is preparing for the new academic year with a new image as part of a £1 million plus investment carried out over the summer.

The project, which has been part funded by Sheffield City Region and managed by Moxon Project Management,

includes a new frontage together with other internal refurbishments such as a new reception and draft lobby.

There is also a new student services area for the new cohort of students starting their study at the college this September.

Phil Sayles, deputy principal, said: “We’re delighted with how this project is coming along – the new frontage really showcases the college well as the new term starts and makes a positive contribution to the fabric of the town.”

It is hoped the new draft lobby that has been installed will improve the economy of the building by keeping the heat in, reducing heating costs and ensuring there is no disruption caused by the elements.

The new reception area aoms to make the entrance easier to find upon entering the building.

The College has already gone through some major changes recently as it celebrated the merger with Rotherham College to form the RNN Group earlier in the year.

Mr Sayles added that staff are now looking forward to the start of a new academic year with improved facilities and resources which will give students a better experience in their learning environment.

For more information about the college and the courses on offer please call 01909 504500 or go to www.nnc.ac.uk