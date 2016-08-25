New venture for owner of Papa’s fish bar in Gainsborough

A new bar and grill eatery called Adams Bay is set to open in Gainsborough following a five-figure investment from the owners of Papa’s.

Papa’s in Bridge Road will be closing for refurbishment between September 5, and 18.

The takeaway service, which is situated at the side of the restaurant, will remain open during the refurbishment.

Adam’s Bay founder, Andrew Papadamou, said: “This is a very exciting time for our family as we want to give a fresh new look and food offering to Gainsborough. We are delighted to have chosen Gainsborough as the home for the first ever Adam’s Bay, which will become the brands flagship restaurant.

“We looked at a variety of locations across the UK for the first Adam’s Bay to be launched but after much discussion we realised that our hearts were firmly in Gainsborough and with the Lincolnshire and Yorkshire people

“In the end it became quite an easy choice to simply close our current restaurant location, refurbish and relaunch the site for the first ever Adam’s Bay. Our plan is to open more across the UK and it’s amazing that this journey is starting in a region we are proud to call home.”

“Our customers and staff have been fantastic at Papa’s and we have enjoyed serving residents of Gainsborough.”