NAME AND SHAME: Court Results for Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

ASSAULT

Martin Jones, 30, of Rampton Hospital, Retford. Assaulted a male. Sent to prison for four months.

Mark Lane, 50, of Plantation Hill, Worksop. Assulted a male by beating him. Fined £60. Also ordered to pay £60 in compensation.

Kaine Ebbs, 19, of Rufford Street, Worksop. Assaulted a male by beating him. Community order made with unpaid work requirement. Must complete 100 hours of unpaid work. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Dean Binder, 27, of Baulk Lane, Worksop. Assaulted a woman by beating her. Committed to prison for 14 weeks. Also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Glyn James, 54, of The Oval, Retford. Assaulted a male. Fined £300. Must also pay £100 in compensation along with £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £30.

THEFT

John Rushton, 29, of No Fixed Address. In the Priory Shopping Centre in Worksop, stole cleaning products to the value of £21 from Wilkinson’s. Entered the area when prohibited form doing so by a criminal behaviour order. Committed to prison for 26 weeks.

Kelly Camm, 27, of Carlton Road, Worksop. Stole items of clothing, of a value unknown, belonging to Matalan. Fined £50. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

MOTORING

Alan Zielenski, 24, of Watson Road, Worksop. On a public road, namely Sutton Road, drove a car at a speed exceeding 30mph in a 30mph zone. Driving record endorsed with three points. Fined £80. Also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20.

Sarah Bailey, 42, of Raines Park Road, Worksop. Having been required by or onbehalf of the chief officer for Nottinghamshire Police, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Driving record endorsed with six points. Fined £660. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a £66 victim surcharge.

DISORDER

Joseph Carrigan, 34, of Greenside Avenue, Retford. Used towards another insulting, threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them. Community made with curfew requirement and electronic monitoring. Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £60 victim surcharge.

DAMAGE

Mouniam Elfidh, 38, of Shrewsbury Road, Bircotes. Damaged a monitor screen to a value unknown belonging to BetFred Ltd. Also failed to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. Fined £100. Also ordered to pay £200 in court costs.

Jake Bierton, 18, of The Pines, Worksop. Damaged a wooden chair belonging to Italianos restaurant. Fined £80. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge.

Jonathan Simpson, 36, of Newcastle Avenue, Worksop. Damaged a car to the value of £300. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Fined £20. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85.

BREACH

Daniel Wilson, 46, of No Fixed Address. Was in a state of drunkenness in Worksop Town Centre when prohibited from being so by a criminal behaviour order. Committed to prison for 20 weeks. Also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.