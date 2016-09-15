Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Stow smash

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in Stow.

Two motorcycles and a Vauxhall Astra collided on Ingham Road at about 6pm on Wednesday.

The seriously injured biker was airlifted to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham. The car driver and another motorcyclist were taken to Lincoln County Hospital for treatment.

The road was closed until about 10.15pm while police carried out investigations.

Police say more details will be released later.