Motorcyclist dies in Stow smash

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Stow.

Two motorcycles and a Vauxhall Astra collided on Ingham Road at about 6pm on Wednesday.

A 63-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured and later pronounced dead. He was from the Newark area.

The car driver and another motorcyclist were taken to Lincoln County Hospital for treatment.

The road was closed until about 10.15pm while police carried out investigations.

