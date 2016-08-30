More than 7,000 objections to pig rearing farm plans in Upton

More than 7,000 objections have been made against the controversial plans for a new factory farm for pigs in Upton.

Opposition to the plans which is intended to hold nearly 2,000 animals has hit a new peak with 7,400 objections being submitted via Animal Aid’s website, urging West Lindsey District Council (WLDC) to reject the application.

The plans are to build two pig-rearing units, a straw storage building and a farmhouse off Cow Lane, Upton.

In January, plans for the farm were stopped following objections from more than 4,000 people.

The plans have now been resubmitted to the council, which has provoked the latest public outcry.

National animal protection group Animal Aid argues that the intensive farm, if approved, will cause a huge number of pigs to suffer in close confinement.

It also points out that the application raises serious public safety and animal welfare concerns due to inadequate provisions for dealing with fires, an issue raised by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Intensive farms liked the proposed development also pose a risk of disease outbreaks, such as MRSA and swine flu.

Isobel Hutchinson, Head of Campaigns at Animal Aid, said: “Aside from causing a great deal of animal suffering, these plans for a factory farm for pigs in Upton could have a significant impact on local quality of life.

“They pose a risk to the environment, to the health of the local community, and could spoil the area with noise, traffic and unpleasant smells.

“The latest public outcry shows just how unpopular these plans are, and we urge West Lindsey District Council to take this on board.

“We believe that the best choice for animals, the environment and the local community is to reject these plans.”

Objections include the smell, noise and traffic.

Peter and Diana Ford of Hawksland Close, Upton, said: “With the increase of traffic through our village, the noise will have a high effect on our daily lives.

“With increased tractor and lorry noise movements will effect the peace and quiet of the village. Some of the houses are close to the main road and the noise will impact on their lives.”

Don Spittlehouse, of Dovecote Close, Upton, has lived in the village for 30 years.

He said: “It does not seem feesable and financially viable to bring straw from the farmers land at Harpswell to Upton, and to take manure back to Harpswell. The cost of transporting in fuel and manpower alone doesn’t make sense. The pig units should be at Harpswell, where the applicant owns more than 60 acres of land.”

Beckside Buildings, the applicant’s agent, were unavailable for comment.