A fund-raising event at the Lynx Black Belt Academy in Retford saw the students turn into superheroes for two evenings and raise £200 for the Mayor of Retford’s charity event Ton 4A Tablet.

The charity aims to ensure each student at St Giles’ scSuperhhool in Retford will receive a tablet to help enhance their education.

The Lynx Academy was one of the first businesses to be approached by the mayor, Coun Garry Clarkson, after instructor Rachel Blinston was introduced to the major to discuss his cause.

Martial arts classes saw superheroes demonstrate their power, flair and spectacular techniques, seeing all students young and old break out into character throughout the sessions conducted by chief instructor Master Andrew Blinston.

Master Blinston commented: “I’m not quite sure who enjoyed it the most, the adults or children.

“It was a great pleasure to welcome Coun Clarkson and this family to the event and we are very pleased with the amount raised – another two tablets for St Giles’s school.

“Thanks to everyone who made this possible, especially the superheroes.

To see the superheroes in action watch the video on the academy’s Facebook page.