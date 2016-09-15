Man arrested and bailed after fatal A1 crash

A man has been arrested and bailed after a fatal crash on the A1.

The crash occurred at Barrowby at around 10.30pm on Tuesday and involved a Mercedes Benz, an orange moped and a DAF articulated lorry.

The 17-year-old moped rider, from Leicestershire, sadly died as a result of the collision.

A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving yesterday (Wednesday), but he has now been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Police are appealing for anyone who was on the A1 between the A607 junction and the junction with the A52 between 10.25pm and 10.30pm on September 13 to call 101, quoting incident 515 of September 13.

