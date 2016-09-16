North Lincolnshire Council is selling logs from Monday October 3 on a first come, first serve basis.

Demand is always high; make sure you don’t miss out.

The logs cost £40 per builder’s bag, with a maximum of two bags per customer each week, subject to availability.

Logs are available Monday to Thursday between 9.30am and 2.30pm from the Billet Lane depot in Scunthorpe. Call 01724 297855 to book a timeslot for collection.

Councillor Neil Poole, cabinet member for environment, said: “There is always high demand for the logs we sell, so get in early and book your collection slots. The logs we sell are from felling overgrown trees in the parks and gardens we maintain.”

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Logs for sale – don’t miss out Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...