Lincs: See who has been before the court

DRUGS

Luke Clark, 25, of Laughton Way, Lincoln. Produced a quantity of cannabis. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge and £50 costs.

ALCOHOL

James Bocock, 29, of Doughty’s Court, Lincoln. Drunk and disorderly behaviour. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

MOTORING

Ryan Lovegrove, 23, of High Street, Gainsborough. Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £120, £20 victim surcharge and licence endorsed with six points.

Barry Crow, 67, of Outer Circle Drive, Lincoln. Speeding. Fined £440, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with five points.

Emma Lane, 36, of Holly Street, Lincoln. Speeding. Fined £40, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Alastair McGuire, 37, of Edlington Close, Lincoln. Speeding. Fined £138, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endosed with three points.

OTHER

Sara Dias, 29, of Ripon Street, Lincoln. Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to be guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Milan Enache, 43, of Archer Street, Lincoln. Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to be guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 12 months.

Ashley Joiner, 26, of Prial Avenue, Lincoln. Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to be guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs snd licence endorsed with six points.