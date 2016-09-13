Lincolnshire police officer sacked for selling stolen items on eBay

A police officer who admitted stealing a kayak and a set of paddles before selling them online has been sacked.

PC Andrew Hamilton was dismissed by Lincolnshire Police for gross misconduct at the end of August.

The officer was convicted of two counts of theft at Nottingham magistrates' court last month.

Hamilton took the kayak and a set of paddles from Nottingham Kayak Club, which belonged to two other members. He then sold the property on the internet auction site eBay and kept the money from the sale of the property.