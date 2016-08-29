Last chance to see iconic Poppies at Lincoln Castle

This weekend is your last chance to catch Poppies: Wave at Lincoln Castle.

Lincoln was chosen to host Wave, by artist Paul Cummins and designer Tom Piper, by the arts programme for the First World War centenary, 14-18 NOW.

Over 400,000 people have been to see the iconic sculpture so far, which has been on display since 26 May this year.

Jon Hogan, public engagement manager, said: “Lincoln Castle is the only place you can see Poppies: Wave this year in England.

But with only days left to see the sculpture, I’m urging people to come sooner rather than later if they don’t want miss out.

Wave can be seen at Lincoln Castle until Sunday, September 4.

The castle grounds are open each day from 10am to 5.30pm, with last entry to see Wave at 5.15pm (please note: the main castle attractions close at 5pm).

For further details on Lincoln Castle, visit www.lincolncastle.com