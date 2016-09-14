Isle charity’s appeal for ‘bravest bride’ Vashti

Stunning bride Vashti Hayes is battling cancer for the second time, but yesterday she left her wheelchair to walk with her father down the aisle.

The sun shone for the steampunk-themed wedding of 23-year old Vashti of Eastoft, and Harry Clayson, in Lincoln Registry Office.

Croquet, bowls and champagne in the city’s arboretum followed a reception for family and close friends.

The ceremony was emotional; three years ago Vashti was told she may have just two weeks to live. She went on to conquer breast cancer but last year faced another tragic diagnosis – this time of cancer of the spine.

She lost both her mum and step-mum to cancer, and her family now cling to the hope of pioneering therapy developed by a NASA

scientist, alongside traditional medicine.

Vashti’s stepmother, Alma Gilmour, said after yesterday’s celebration: “The wedding went perfectly and there wasn’t a dry eye in the building.

“The groom kept to the steampunk dress code and the two looked fantastic as if they’d stepped out of a period drama.

“Vashti’s dream to be able to walk on the arm of her father was realised after many months of gruelling pain, physio and

determination. It just goes to show that anything is possible if you believe enough.”

Vashti’s father Steve Hayes, of Eastoft, nursed both Vashti’s mother and stepmother before then caring for his daughter.

He was a Pride of the Isle award recipient last year after Vashti described him as “ the strongest, most incredible person I know.”

The talented student was forced to leave her studies at Lincoln University because of her illness, but continues to astound with her courage and progress.

Her treatment, however, is critically expensive.

costs could soar to around £1000 per week for the family, as they help Vashti in her bid to conquer the spinal cancer that was diagnosed last year.

To help the family, the Pride of the Isle charity has launched a £10,000 appeal.

The mitrochondrial therapy her family believe has helped keep Vashti alive is developed by Czech Dr Michael Kucera, a scientist formerly employed by NASA to train astronauts.

Vashti underwent a bilateral mastectomy with immediate reconstruction in 2013, and more recently had surgery on her neck and the base of her spine, with massive doses of radiotherapy.

She was introduced to mitrochondrial therapy by her stepmother Ms Gilmour, who became aware of it through friends, and has subsequently begun associated training.

Dr Kucera is dedicated to detecting, improving and restoring the state of health of the organism. He is interested in improving the function of the autonomic nervous system to better a person’s capacity to respond and adapt to internal and external stress.

“We are sure this therapy has helped her and there is more new treatment that we would like to try,” said Ms Gilmour.

“Vashti rallies round every time she is knocked down. She is simply the most beautiful determined soul.”

To donate and help the family visit https://campaign.justgiving.com/charity/prideof-theisle/vashti or simply text VASH23 then the amount you want to donate, to 70070.