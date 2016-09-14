Huge transformation at Edlington Victoria Primary School leads to a ‘good’ Ofsted rating

Edlington Victoria Primary school is celebrating today after being rated ‘good’ at their latest Ofsted visit.

The school has been through a huge transformation partly due to the strong leadership but also due to the support received from parents and carers and the council.

This is something that Ofsted commented on in their report saying that “the executive head teacher has been an inspirational force, setting out a clear vision for how successful the school can be. As a result of the excellent leadership substantial improvements have been made since the last inspection.”

The inspectors also commented on the relentless focus of the Head of School in changing the school for the benefit of the pupils, the good quality of teaching which was also reinforced by parents and carers who stated that their children were settled and happy in the school.

Beryce Nixon, Executive Head Teacher Edlington Victoria Primary School, said: “We are all delighted and proud with the rating that Ofsted have given Edlington Victoria Primary school. This result is due to the dedication and hard work of the staff, parents and carers and the pupils and has provided improvements across all areas in the school.

“The Ofsted report also noted that as a result of good teaching, almost all pupils are now making expected progress and many make accelerated progress. The main aim of the school was to improve teaching and learning to achieve better outcomes for our pupils and we have done just that. We are proud that Ofsted have recognised that our pupils are highly articulate, have grown immensely in confidence and have a very positive attitude to their learning and development.

“We are now planning to build on this success and ensure that we receive an ‘Outstanding’ rating at the next Ofsted inspection, giving the whole community a school that they can be proud of.”

The Ofsted report also stated that “the pupil behaviour is good. This is a result of clear behaviour policies, consistently applied by all staff. In lessons the vast amount of pupils displayed good attitude to learning.”

Nuala Fennelly, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Schools, said: “I would like to congratulate Edlington Victoria Primary on their great Ofsted rating. The school, pupils and the parent and carers have all worked hard and supported each other to achieve this rating.

“It is wonderful to see that the young people who attend the school are growing up to be confident, articulate and well educated people which will stand them in good stead for their future.”

