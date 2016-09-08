Hucknall ban man caught for third time in Blidworth

A Hucknall man who was caught driving while banned for the second time has been spared jail.

Dean Lewis Penwarden, 31, of Salterford Road, admitted driving while disqualified and without a licence when he appeared at Mansfield court on Thursday.

The court heard police saw his Land Rover Discovery parked on a grass verge near the gold club in Blidworth, at 11pm on April 22.

Robert Carr, prosecuting, said two men ran off and the Land Rover was driven off, but stopped a short distance away.

He initially gave a false name, but a check on the police computer revealed he was disqualified.

He was banned for dangerous driving in 2010 and the court heard this was his second disqualified driving offence since then.

Tim Haines, mitigating, said Penwarden had turned his life ‘full circle’ since the 2010 conviction, and was now a stay-at-home father.

District Judge Andrew Meachin said: “Your record for this type of offence is appalling, and it would be very easy for me to send you to prison.”

He was given an 18 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. Six points were added to his licence. He must also pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £115.