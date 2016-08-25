Homes are selling well despite EU concerns

Uncertainty over the decision to leave the EU has not diminished the demand for new homes in Nottinghamshire according to an East Midlands house builder.

Persimmon Homes North Midlands, which builds homes across Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, announced in its half-year results that legal completions were up by six per cent compared to the same period in 2015 with 7,238 homes completed between January 1 and June 30 2016.

Director-in-charge Liam Scott said: “Customer interest in our new homes remains high, despite the increased economic uncertainty which the result of the EU Referendum created. In the region, visitor numbers to our developments has increased by around 20 per cent year on year.”