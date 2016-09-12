Greggs unveils new range of ‘healthy’ pasties

Those who relish the greasy-lipped indulgence of a fatty Greggs treat, look away now.

For the UK’s largest bakery chain which has branches all over the region has doubled down on its healthier offerings, unveiling a new sourdough pasty under 300 calories.

This new healthier pasty will not use the buttery puff pastry that sausage roll and steak bake fans love.

Diners can instead opt for chicken katsu or Bombay potato fillings, with flavours inspired from around the globe.

They are being added to Greggs’ new “balanced choice” options, which also include salads and fruity yoghurts.

Frequent partakers of Greggs recoiled in horror when these first hit the shelves. However, this year they accounted for ten per cent of sales.

Roger Whiteside, the group’s chief executive officer, said: “Greggs is well-loved for its traditional pasties and sausage rolls, but we recognise that our customers are increasingly looking for lower calorie and lower fat options.”

Mr Whiteside added he was now thinking about expanding into sushi and Mexican food.