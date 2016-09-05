Gainsborough mum Samantha “braves the shave” for charity

A caring Gainsborough woman has raised £810 in funds after “braving the shave” for Cancer Research UK.

Samantha Fordham was motivated to have her long locks shorn off for charity after her dad was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Friends and family members who donated gathered to watch the fundraising feat in her garden this week.

Samantha’s daughter, Jade Fordham, said: “I wanted to let my mum know that I am so proud of her. She has done so much for me and other family members.

“She has done a great thing- I would never be brave enought to cut off my hair.”