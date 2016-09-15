Gainsborough born author Margaret Dickinson to attend Ladies Lunch

Gainsborough born author Margaret Dickinson will be making an appearance at a Ladies Lunch at Hemswell Court on Wednesday, November 9, in aid of St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice.

Tickets are £23 in advance and to book visit www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/hemslunch.

