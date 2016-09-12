Former Isle public health boss bows out

Retiring Director of Public Health for Lincolnshire, Dr Tony Hill, says people ‘still need persuading to take greater care of their own health’.

Dr Hill, who is married with four adult children, will retire later next month after working for almost 30 years in public health across England and Scotland.

A former Director of Public Health for North Lincolnshire, he began his current role in 2013 following the transfer of public health responsibilities from the former Primary Care Trust (NHS Lincolnshire), where he held the same role, to the Lincolnshire County Council.

With a background as a former hospital doctor and general practitioner trained in Dundee, Mr Hill became a public health consultant with Somerset Health Authority in 1987.

He was Director of Public Health at South Humber Health Authority from 1996 until March 2002, and Director of Public Health for both North East Lincolnshire Primary Care Trust and North Lincolnshire Primary Care Trust until March 2007.

Subsequently, Dr Hill was Executive Director of Public Health for the NHS and Council in North East Lincolnshire.

Tony McArdle, Chief Executive of Lincolnshire County Council, said: “I’d like to thank Tony for his time at the county council and in particular for overseeing the smooth transfer of public health responsibilities to the authority.

“Tony is one of the most well-respected health professionals in the country and his guidance and leadership in all aspects of public health has been invaluable.

“He has played a key role in helping us work with the various NHS organisations in Lincolnshire and that has been to the immense benefit of all concerned.”

Dr Hill said: “I have enjoyed working with a really excellent team in Lincolnshire. I shall certainly miss my colleagues. I am pleased that we have made some substantial improvements in the health of the people in Lincolnshire but there is more to do.

“We still have to persuade people that they need to take greater care of their own health and make sure that they have the opportunities to do this.”

An interim Director of Public Health will be recruited prior to Dr Hill’s departure before a full-time appointment is made.