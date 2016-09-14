Enjoy coffee and cake in support of hospice

St Barnabas’ Lincolnshire Hospice is holding a coffee morning at George Henderson Lodge in Morton next month.

The event takes place on October 6 from 10am to 12noon. and residents from Morton, Gainsborough and the surrounding community are all welcome to attend.

Caroline Swindin, community events fund-raiser for the hospice, said: “Everyone is very welcome to come along and join us.

“We will have our very popular cake and homemade produce stall, tombola and St Barnabas giftware.

“It is always really lovely to see the hospice bustling with so many new and familiar faces.

“This coffee morning takes place during National Hospice Care week and provides a great opportunity for members of the public to come and have a look around our facility and find out what Hospice Care means to so many in our communities.

“Guests can indulge in a slice of cake and a hot drink whilst relaxing in the gardens before browsing stalls and trying their luck on the tombola.”