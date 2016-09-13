Enjoy a walk or run for Isle Rescue

Dog walk or run on Saturday to raise cash for rescue pets. The 5k event starts 1pm at Dipping House Farm, Belton, entry £5 with 80 per cent of proceeds for Isle Rescue, and 20 per cent to Axholme Bridleways Association.

Everyone welcome with drinks for people and dogs provided after the walk. Plenty of free car parking.

