Doncaster bank employees to undertake marathon hike for Hospice Care

A team of 125 intrepid fundraisers from Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banks are set to embark on a marathon trek along the Nidderdale Way on Friday 16 September to raise funds for charity partner Hospice UK.

Two Doncaster employees will be pulling on their boots and contributing to the more than five million steps the team will take to complete the 26 mile hike and to celebrate the £5 million fundraising milestone already reached for hospice care.

The spectacular fundraising challenge aims to raise over £90,000 for Hospice UK with the Banks matching the efforts pound for pound to make every step count double. The hike will take the team through one of the most stunning parts of the Yorkshire Dales, recognised as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The 26 mile route will demand 8 to 12 hours of trekking over undulating terrain to complete, taking in picturesque villages and remarkable reservoirs along the way.

The expedition is the latest phase in an impressive history of challenges completed by Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banks employees, who have previously cycled from coast to coast from the North Sea to the Irish Sea, scaled Ben Nevis and hiked along Hadrian’s Wall.

Richard Boor (51) works as a Commercial Bank Manager in Doncaster and South Yorkshire and will be taking part in the hike alongside his wife and colleague Karen Boor.

Richard said: “I’m really looking forward to taking part in the hike alongside so many colleagues to support Hospice UK. I’ve no doubt it will be challenging at points, but I’m sure it will be a great experience and knowing that the bank is matching our fundraising efforts will provide extra motivation along the way.”

As one of Hospice UK’s largest and longest-standing corporate partners, Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banks have been working with the charity for eight years, raising more than £5 million to date, to provide vital support to patients and their families at over 200 hospices across the UK. Throughout the partnership, employees have also contributed over 37,000 volunteering hours to their local hospices.

Tracey Bleakley, Chief Executive at Hospice UK, said: “At Hospice UK we are so lucky to see new faces and old friends come along on these amazing fundraising challenges every year, and with such enthusiasm and determination. This will be one of our single biggest fundraising events of 2016 and that comes down to the brilliant relationship that we have built across the years with Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banks and that the Banks have with their staff. This support really is invaluable in helping us to transform lives.”

Jacqui Atkinson, Partnerships Manager at Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banks, said: “Our flagship fundraising events continue to go from strength to strength and this year’s Marathon Hike challenge is set to raise a fantastic sum for Hospice UK. We’re very proud of our employees for their continuous commitment to supporting our extremely worthwhile charity partner in the invaluable service it provides.”

For further information about Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banks’ charity partnership with Hospice UK, visit www.cbonline.co.uk or www.ybonline.co.uk

For further information about Hospice UK, visit www.hospiceuk.org

