‘Disturbing’ Worksop nuisance who abused elderly resident skips jail term

A Worksop woman who abused an elderly and vulnerable resident has a prison sentence hanging over her after breaching an Antisocial Behaviour Injunction.

Joanne Smith was originally slapped with the ASBI in April this year after taking over an elderly resident’s property and using their home as a place to weigh and bag up drugs.

The victim, who was also locked in their own home on several occasions by Smith, noticed items started going missing from their house- including £1,200 in cash.

Under the terms of the ASBI, the 41-year-old was forbidden from entering an area of Manton boarded by Talbot Road, Tenby Grove, Howard Street and Shrewsbury Road and from approaching the named A1 Housing tenant who she had abused.

But on April 9, A1 Housing received a complaint from the elderly tenant stating Smith had approached them within the exclusion zone and asked for money.

On Monday, August 1 Smith, who did not attend the court hearing, was sentenced to 28 days in custody, suspended for the life of the ABSI by District Judge Richard McMillan at Mansfield County Court.

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “Smith has shown no respect for the rights of her victim and the instructions of the court by breaching the terms of her ASBI.

“I hope that by receiving a suspended prison sentence she will now adhere to the conditions that have been put in place.

“However, should anyone see Smith within the exclusion zone, please report this to Nottinghamshire Police by calling 101.”

The ASBI is to remain in force until February 2017 and continues to forbid Smith from entering the exclusion zone or contacting the elderly tenant she abused.

Don Spittlehouse, managing director at A1 Housing said: “Smith was told by the courts not to enter an exclusion zone and approach her victim – conditions that she has flagrantly disregarded.”

“Her previous actions made for a quite disturbing set of circumstances and a prison sentence is the right and just penalty should she breach her ASBHI again.”