The dates for the parades to celebrate our Olympic and Paralympic heroes have been confirmed.

A parade will take place in Manchester on Monday October 17, followed by a second event in London the following day.

Prime Minister Theresa May announced in August that a parade would be held in Manchester once the Olympic and Paralympic athletes returned from Rio.

People attending the parades will be able to show their appreciation for all the athletes involved in the 2016 Olympics and Paralympics.

Full details of the parades, including the timings, have not yet been announced.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Dates for Olympic and Paralympic parades announced Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...