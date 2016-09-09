Damage on railway lines is continuing to cause delays at Retford station

Extensive damage caused to the overhead wires, on Tuesday (September 6), between Retford and Doncaster is continuing to disrupt trains between these stations.

A broken down train was blocking the line from Retford towards Doncaster. The train has been moved however delays of up to two hours can be expected to trains.

Disruption is expected to continue until 8am on Sunday, September 11.

While repair work is taking place by engineers to the overhead wires, the following alterations will apply:

Journeys between Grantham and Doncaster and throughout the East Coast Main Line may be cancelled, delayed by up to 120 minutes, or diverted.

Some trains from London towards Doncaster will not call at Retford. Customers for Retford should change at Doncaster for a returning service to the station.

Customers may use Hull Trains from Grantham / Newark North Gate to Retford and from Retford to Doncaster.

Buses are available if required between Retford and Doncaster

From 10pm trains will take a diversionary route between Newark North Gate and Doncaster. This will extend journey times by up to 40 minutes.

You can follow this incident on Twitter using #Retford