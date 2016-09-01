Former athlete, tireless fundraiser and double amputee Alan Rayment has taken on his most difficult task to date, walking a mile just five months after being fitted with new state-of-the-art prosthetic legs.

He said his new legs from the limb centre in Hull were helping him “lead a more normal life”.

Alan completed the mile to raise money to buy a hand cycle for Belton’s Jack Marshall, 18, who suffers from Moebius Syndrome, so he can compete in bike rides and duathlons.

Alan said: “That has to be one of the toughest events I have taken part in. One mile, yes one mile.

“I had a few pit stops in my chair but managed to get back on my feet. I held strong and knew the finish line was in sight and the cheers from the crowd really did bring me over that finish line.

“Now it’s usually me shouting people over the line. I wanted to make the impossible possible and I did that. I would like to say a massive thanks to everyone involved.”

Alan managed to raise £202.49.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Crowle double amputee walks a mile for teenager Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...