Crowds flock to Clumber Park Food and Drink Festival

Large crowds flocked to sample all the culinary delights Nottinghamshire has to offer at the Clumber Food and Drink Festival 2016.

Visitors got the chance to try and take home locally-produced bread, cheese and cakes as well as wines and ales at the festival, which took place at the weekend.

Ann and Michael Howard were buying ciabatta bread from Jack Arkless of Welbeck bakehouse.

Celebrity chefs such as Lisa Faulkner, Anjula Devi and Rosemary Shrager also took to the stage at the event’s popular Cookery Theatre, and little ones were kept entertained with a range of baking classes and workshops.

For information on next year’s festival, visit www.festivaloffoodanddrink.co.uk.