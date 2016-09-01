COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retfors areas have recently appeared before the courts.

ASSAULT

Jack Hugill, aged 18, of Gateford Road, Worksop. Assaulted a male. Community order made with curfew requirement and electronic monitoring. Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and compensation to the victim of £150.

Matthew Corrie, 32, of Hirst Road, Retford. Assaulted a male and a female by beating them. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and £85 in compensation.

Joshua Wood, 24, of No Fixed Address. Assaulted a female by beating her. Committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months. Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £115.

THEFT

Daniel Bate, 25, of Smith Square, Harworth. Having entered as a trespasser a building, namely a shed, stole therein a bicycle of a value unknown. Committed to prison for four weeks suspended for 12 months. Also ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

Jordan Challinor, 22, of Rutland Crescent, Harworth. Having entered as atrespasser a building, namely a shed, stole a bicycle of a value unknown. Committed to prison for six weeks suspended for 12 months. Also ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

MOTORING

Daniel Joe Moore, 23, of Lincoln Street, Worksop. Drove a car on a public road, namely Dumbhall Lane in Shireoaks, without a driving licence or an insurance policy in place. Driving record endorsed with six points. Fined £660. Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £66.

Rhys Brown, 18, of All Hallows Street, Retford. Drove a car on a 30mph restricted road, namely Ollerton Road, at a speed exceeding 30mph. Banned from driving for 14 days. Fined £80. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £20.

Scott Allman, 21, of Cherry Tree Walk, Retford. Drove a car on a restricted 50mph road, namely the A631, at a speed exceeding 50mph. Driving record endorsed with six points. Fined £190. Also ordered to oay court costs of £85 and a £20 victim surcharge.

Arran Blakey, 26, of Rectors Gate, Retford. Drove a car on a public road, namely Albert Road, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, namely 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 mililitres of breath. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £650. Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £65.

BREACH

Michael Wall, 42, of Netherton Road, Worksop. Contacted an indvidual when prohibited from doing so by a non-molestation order. Community order made with rehabilitation acticity requirement. Fined £150. Also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85.

DAMAGE

Troy Mullen, 36, of Foxglove Close, Worksop. Without lawful excuse, damaged the rear windows of a silver Mitsibushi to a value unknown. Also damaged the windscreen of a Fiat Punto to a value unknown. Community order made with curfew requirement and electronic monitoring. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and an £80 victim surcharge.

DRUGS

Marcin Czeszceszwik, 34, of Retford Road, Worksop. Supplied a quantity of amphetamine, a controlled drug of class B, to others. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement. Drugs were forfeited and destroyed.

OTHER

Stuart Vaughan, 21, of HMP Ranby, Retford. Entered a building as a trespasser with intent to steal therein. Committed to prison for six months. Ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

Cara Davis, 39, of Waterfields, Retford. Having been required by or on behalf of the chief officer of Nottinghamshire Police, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Driving record endorsed with six points. Fined £660. Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £66 victim surcharge.

Joshua Thornhill, 21, of Beechways, Retford. In Retford, used towards another abusive, insulting or threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them. Committed to prison for eight weeks. Also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.