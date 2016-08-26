Children doing the Summer Reading Challenge will be presented with certificates and prizes at library event

Children who have taken part in this year’s Summer Reading Challenge will be presented with their certificates and prizes at an event at Gainsborough library on Thursday, September 9, at 4pm.

The theme for this year’s Summer Reading Challenge is ‘Big Friendly Read’, themed around the 100th anniversary of ‘Big Friendly Giant’ children’s’ author Roald Dahl’s birthday.

