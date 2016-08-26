Care home create new garden with summerhouse for residents

Residents of Foxby Court care home in Gainsborough have celebrated the official opening of their refurbished garden, complete with new summerhouse.

The Mayor of Gainsborough, Councillor Ken Woolley, cut the ceremonial ribbon, watched by more than 50 residents, members of their families, friends and OSJCT employees.

Everyone then enjoyed a buffet afternoon tea and live music from singer Emma Kelsey in the warm summer sunshine.

The enclosed garden space has been completely revamped, with new fencing and planting, as well as the summerhouse.

The garden is in an area around the back of the care home which had not been developed and the idea for the garden came from the residents who wanted an area where they could spend time with their families.

Tracy Turfrey, Peripatetic Home Manager, said: “It’s wonderful to see such a positive change to this outside space.

“We are very grateful to the local nurseries who donated plants, and to everyone who has mucked in to help with the planting and other work to make the garden so lovely for the residents.

“Everyone is just thrilled with the new outdoor facilities and it will make a big difference to all who live and work at Foxby Court.

“We’re looking forward to being able to hold lots of events and activities outside when the weather permits, and will be inviting our neighbours and friends in the local community to enjoy these with us.

“It’s been really well supported.”

Foxby Court in Middlefield Lane, Gainsborough, is part of the Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT) and for more information about the care services available at Foxby Court call 0800 988 8133 or visit www.osjct.co.uk.