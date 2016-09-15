Boozy retford thief turned life around with pregnancy

A Retford women who was drunk when she shoplifted booze and clothing has turned her life around since becoming pregnant, a court has heard.

Kristy Lee Henshaw, 22, of High Street, admitted the theft when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The court heard the goods worth £30, taken from Asda in Retford on July 10, were not recovered.

Henshaw was fined for theft in March 2014 and cautioned for the same offence in June 2015.

Lauren Fisher, mitigating, said: “She previously had significant issues with drugs. She was injecting heroin two years ago.

“She came off drugs but unfortunately she had issues regarding drink. Her mother asked her to leave. At the time of the offence she was sofa surfing and not in receipt of any benefits.

“Her life was chaotic to say the least. She has turned her life around. She is 14 weeks pregnant and living back with her mother.

“She says the pregnancy has been the making of her. She doesn’t want to drink and has regular appointments with the midwife.”

Henshaw was given a conditional discharge for 18 months.

District Judge Tim Spruce told her: “There is no punishment today and no punishment at all providing you don’t commit any offences within the next 18 months.

“If you are you will be dealt with more severely.”

She was ordered to pay compensation of £30, a victim surcharge of £20 and court costs of £50.