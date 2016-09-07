Bassetlaw’s historic gems open doors for Heritage Open Day

Museums and heritage centres across the Worksop area are opening their doors as part of the national Heritage Open Days initiative.

The Heritage Open Days event, which runs from today to Sunday, September 9 to 11, will celebrate history, architecture and culture – and there is plenty to be discovered in Bassetlaw.

The award-winning Bassetlaw Museum, on Grove Street in Retford, opens its doors for free and will be hosting zeppelin activities as part of the scheme on Saturday, September 10.

Children can mark out the actual size of a zeppelin, and make their own smaller zeppelin to take home.

The Retford Civic Society will have a stand outside the museum, where there will also be vintage vehicles offering rides along woith a stagecoach and horses.

Retford District Pipe and Drum band will also be performing well known tunes from the First world War.

On Sunday, September 11, there will be local history displays at Worksop Library from Worksop Archaeological Society, Chesterfield Canal Society, Mr Straw’s House, Creswell Crags and more.

There will also be old photographs, history bookstalls, free children’s activities, a prize quiz, family history advice and films showing footage from the Battle of the Somme.

Throughout the weekend, the recently restored 14th Century Shrine Chapel in Worksop will be open as will the yet to be restored Priory Gatehouse.

Outside of Canterbury this is the only remaining gatehouse with a wayside shrine left in the country. It is adjacent to the 12th Century Priory Church of Our Lady and St. Cuthbert, which will also be open.

Helen Fox, librarian for local studies at Worksop Library, said: “We’d encourage everyone to come along to the sites opening their doors for Heritage Open Days and learn about Worksop’s exciting history.

“There’s something for everyone - particularly the library, where there will be activities for children and interactive stalls from Worksop groups.

“We have loads of photographs so why not come and see if you spot someone you know?

“These events are free and are a great way to spend the weekend.”