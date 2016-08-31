Bassetlaw Hospital’s chief executive steps down

The chief executive of the Bassetlaw Hospital Trust has announced he will be stepping down after four years in the role.

The Trust confirmed this week that Mike Pinkerton is resigning from his post in order to “spend more time” with his family.

He is set to continue as chief executive until the end of January next year.

He said: “It has been an extraordinary privilege leading the Trust for the past number of years and I want to thank each and every member of staff for their support throughout my time in this role.

“Although a very difficult decision, I have decided to step down so I can spend more time with my family.”

Prior to taking up the role with the Trust, Mr Pinkerton has held a number of NHS positions including at the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, the National Cancer Peer Review and Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals.

Chairman of the Bassetlaw Hospitals Trust, Chris Scholey, said: “I have particularly enjoyed working alongside Mike, his open style, knowledge and experience of the NHS, and I find his total commitment to patients and staff has been both refreshing and motivating.

“During the last year, Mike and his team have worked tirelessly to set the Trust on the road to financial recovery, whilst ensuring that the Trust’s quality measures are regularly in the top 20 per cent of the country.

“Mike is a talented manager and I am saddened but understand and respect his decision. The search for his replacement will start immediately while Mike will continue in his role until the end of January 2017.”

During his time as chief executive, Mr Pinkerton has had to rise to the challenge of tackling the Trust’s £12m “financial blackhole” which was revealed in October last year.

The hospital boss said the Trust had manage to save more than £45million in the last few years but it had “come to a point where it was difficult to make the savings required whilst maintaining and improving quality.”

It is understood the Trust’s debt is improving after controversial measures were introduced such as an almost 50 per cent increase in parking fees at Bassetlaw Hospital.

A spokesman for the Trust said it will begin the recruitment process for a new chief executive in the coming weeks.