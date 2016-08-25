Another great year for GCSE results in Gainsborough

It was smiles all around as students collected their GCSE results in Gainsborough.

Octavia Bettis and Nathan Hobson were two of the most improved students at Gainsborough Academy.

Octavia, aged 16, said: “I think I have done quite well. I am now going to North Lindsey College to study Drama Counselling and Drama Therapy.

“I find it really interesting and it’s my passion.”

Nathan. aged 16, is going to study Engineering at Riseholme College.

He said: “I have always liked cars and I am always taking things apart so I can put them back together again. I have got a B in Engineering.”

Clarice Skinner, 16, said: “I feel great about my results, I didn’t expect them. I am going to Queen Elizabeth’s High School to do A levels in Chemistry, Biology and Psychology. I am hoping to do Medicine at University.”

Headteacher at Gainsborough Academy, David Miller, said: “We are extremely proud of the efforts made by our students and staff and we have some great examples of high performing students and those who have overcome significant adversity to achieve good results.

“We have maintained our position of a high number of students leaving with five pass grades – enabling them to take the next step in their education.

“We also pride ourselves on achieving great destinations for our students through our links with Lincoln College Group and local businesses.

“Students who are not continuing academic studies are generally going into professional technical training programmes or apprenticeships – with great career prospects.

“Our highest achiever was Head Girl Lucy Farrow, who got 3A*s, 4As and 4Bs. Clarice Skinner achieved 1A*, 5As and 4Bs and Luke Grundy, Danielle Dunderdale and Georgia Harmsworth all achieved a mix of As and Bs.

“The student who made the most progress was Octavia Bettis, Nathan Hobson, Ben Skelton and Kayleigh Gardener also made significant improvements during their time with us. Some of our students achieved their target grades despite difficult personal circumstances.

“We wish all of our students well for the future.”

It has been another bumper year at Queen Elizabeth’s High School (QEHS) with 30 per cent gaining seven or more A or A* grades, up from 22 per cent last year. 40 per cent gained five or more A* or A and 25 per cent gained eight or more A* and A grades.

There was 78 per cent of students who gained at least one A or A* grade. 98 per cent of students gained five A* to C including English and Maths and 99 per cent gained five A* to C grades overall, 98 per cent got five A* to C including English and Maths, 40 per cent five A* to A grades and 46 students gained eight or more A*/A grades, which is 26 per cent of the year group, and 22, twice the number from last year, gained 10 A*/A grades and 43 per cent of exams taken were awarded an A or an A*.

The average grade achieved was above a B grade, 78 per cent of students gained at least one A or A* grade and 19 and out of 20 of the school’s Pupil Premium students gained five A* to C including English and Maths.

Headteacher, David Allsop, said: “This year’s results are, yet again, a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff and students. Behind every grade is a great deal of hard work and of course a supportive network outside of school including family and friends and I would like to thank everybody involved in doing all that they can to ensure the best outcomes for our students.

“One in four students gaining eight A* or A grades is an incredible achievement and those students now have a wide range of choices for their future lives.

“Indeed the 98 per cent of students who have gained five A* to C including English and Maths have also gained a set of results which opens up a wide choice of post 16 and beyond options.

“QEHS has always been committed to educating the whole child and with the experiences and skills beyond the academic curriculum our students have, coupled with these results, students of QEHS are well placed to become the professional leaders in their chosen fields of work.

“Overall we are pleased with this year’s results and I would like to congratulate all of our students who have worked so hard over the past two years.”