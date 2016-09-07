All lines now reopen at Retford however delays expected

After extensive damage to the overhead wires between Retford and Doncaster train stations yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, September 6) all train lines have now reopened.

However disruption is still expected until approximately noon today.

Some trains from London towards Doncaster will not call at Retford. Passengers for Retford are to change at Doncaster for a returning service to Retford.

Journeys between Doncaster and Grantham and throughout the East Coast Main Line are subject to delay and cancellation as services return to normal.

Customers who have tickets dated for yesterday can use services today.