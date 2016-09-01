Acis to provide a new maintenance and repair system

Social housing provider Acis is launching a newly-enhanced repairs, maintenance and planned improvements service later this month.

Acis, which owns and manages more than 5,500 affordable homes across Lincolnshire, South Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, will launch ‘Prime’ on Monday, September 19.

The new organisation will be responsible for all major works, gas servicing and repairs in all Acis homes where previously its customers had work carried out by Galatia or its own in-house team.

Customers will benefit from a new diagnostic tools which will speed up the repairs process, and will also be able to book appointments easier.

After making improvements to equipment and material stocks, Prime will be better placed to get things fixed first time around.

Acis Chief Executive, Greg Bacon, said: “We’re delighted to launch Prime, which will bring a wealth of new services to our customers. The change is part of our commitment to delivering better homes, better services and better lives for our customers.

“We’d like to thank Willmott Dixon Partnerships as they were instrumental in helping us form a successful joint venture, which provided a first class service to our customers. However, the environment in which we operate has changed and we feel the time is right to deliver these essential services through a 100 per cent Acis-owned subsidiary.

“While most of our customers said they were satisfied with our services, we know there’s always room for improvement. We don’t just want them to be satisfied, we want them to be happy.

“We’re really excited by this new venture.”

For further details regarding the change, contact Acis on 0800 027 2057 or visit www.acisgroup.co.uk